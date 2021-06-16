AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.
AmeriCann Company Profile
