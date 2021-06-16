Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.37. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of C opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after buying an additional 881,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

