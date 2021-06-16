H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.58. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,833,470.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

