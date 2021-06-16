Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX and Gate.io. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00059615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00177718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00940146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,319.38 or 1.00015832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

