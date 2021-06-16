FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) Shares Down 0.3%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 3,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 13,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA)

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

