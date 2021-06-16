Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.97. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 942,029 shares traded.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 172,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 508,091 shares during the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

