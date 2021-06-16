Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Down 57.7% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $753,528.61 and $33,235.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 57.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00146299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00177697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00933564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,303.29 or 0.99677378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

