Drep [new] (DREP) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.27 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $22.27 million and approximately $999,078.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00768133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.48 or 0.07781519 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

