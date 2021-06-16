Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRON) Shares Up 0.6%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.72. 3,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

About Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRON)

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

