Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Shares Up 4.9%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 7,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Irish Residential Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

