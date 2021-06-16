KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

