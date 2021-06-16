ZEON Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $157,368.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $157,368.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00060515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00768904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00083657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.46 or 0.07785870 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZEONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.