Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGSVY shares. Bank of America raised Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pgs Asa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.88.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 27.04% and a negative net margin of 44.35%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

