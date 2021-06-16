Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-1.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 million.

Ondas stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 642,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,704. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $207.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.