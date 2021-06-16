Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Shares Up 3.8%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03.

About Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. It operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

