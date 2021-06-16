Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 2.8%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 141,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 232,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at $102,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

