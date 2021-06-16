Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Trading Down 0.9%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $67.90. 182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNNVF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.