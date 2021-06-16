Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 20.9% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $138.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00224947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033111 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.33 or 0.03929749 BTC.

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

