Centrality One Day Volume Reaches $509,354.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $93.42 million and $509,354.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00768133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.48 or 0.07781519 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

