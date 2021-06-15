Minter Network (BIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,540.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $42,540.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,284,429,375 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,219,808 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

