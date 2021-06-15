STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108.81 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $108.81 million and $990,486.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.00767371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.36 or 0.07779459 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

