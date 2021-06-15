Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 150,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.

FNKO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. 518,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,126. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

