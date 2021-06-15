The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.14 million-74.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.93 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XONE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

XONE traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 314,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $450.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.30. The ExOne has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

