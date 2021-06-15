YUSRA (YUSRA) Trading Up 42.8% Over Last 7 Days

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $280,127.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00146430 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00177986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00931005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,886.45 or 0.99950719 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,121,383 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

