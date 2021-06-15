Aion Market Cap Reaches $87.51 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $87.51 million and $3.55 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,924.38 or 1.00045753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00343812 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00425954 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.31 or 0.00795134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00066510 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,227,597 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

