ZClassic Price Tops $0.24 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $14,271.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00335637 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00143668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00207183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,224,606 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

