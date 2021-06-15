PIVX Market Capitalization Reaches $49.43 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $49.43 million and approximately $366,197.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

