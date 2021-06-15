Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-38.16 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HUIZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,083. Huize has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $315.89 million, a P/E ratio of 152.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

