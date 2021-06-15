Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,678. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.98.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Insiders sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

