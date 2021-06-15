$2.52 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.00. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,768. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,027 shares of company stock worth $15,549,742. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,864 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

