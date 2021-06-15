VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.06 million-55.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.43 million.

VIA optronics stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 17,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48. VIA optronics has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

