Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Decreases By 36.5%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 13th total of 1,155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.6 days.

IGIFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

IGIFF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.7714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

