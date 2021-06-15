Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce sales of $373.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.10 million to $391.47 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 258,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.