Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0250 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $1.67 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00144444 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00177607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.46 or 0.00938107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,133.11 or 1.00273420 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

