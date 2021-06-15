The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 376,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $658.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.27. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

