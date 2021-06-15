sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $187.57 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00060560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.73 or 0.00766815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.22 or 0.07785188 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 186,097,953 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.