Transcodium Price Tops $0.0018 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 183.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $135,739.24 and approximately $181.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00060560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.73 or 0.00766815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.22 or 0.07785188 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

