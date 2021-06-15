$248.86 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $248.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.67 million to $250.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. FireEye has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.12.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

