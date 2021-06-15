Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report sales of $26.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.94 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $33.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $128.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $215.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,031,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 1,160,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,525. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $751.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

