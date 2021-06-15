KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.10 Million

Analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post sales of $12.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. KemPharm reported sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.61 million to $28.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.52 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $33.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $53,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $113,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KemPharm stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 814,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.