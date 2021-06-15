Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDSCY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

