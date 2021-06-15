Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in May

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,568,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,540,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of JPHLF remained flat at $$8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

