Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in May

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,568,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 8,540,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of JPHLF remained flat at $$8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $8.75.
Japan Post Company Profile
