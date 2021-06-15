TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $111.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

