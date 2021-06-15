PIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.78 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 426.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded up 476.9% against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $29.58 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00146691 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00177769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00934496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,122.86 or 1.00000285 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

