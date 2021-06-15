$18.24 Million in Sales Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post $18.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.12 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

AutoWeb stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 40,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.