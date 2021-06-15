Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $4.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $170.93. The stock had a trading volume of 837,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,252. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

