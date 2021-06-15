Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Down 36.6% in May

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global WholeHealth Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 932,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,671. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

