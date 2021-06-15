Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Down 36.6% in May

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global WholeHealth Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 932,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,671. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53.
Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.