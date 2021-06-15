Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Update

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,788,600 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 13th total of 14,886,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.0 days.

MYBUF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,529. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYBUF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

