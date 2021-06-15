$718.73 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report sales of $718.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.13 million. Comerica reported sales of $718.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,228. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

