Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $178.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.79 million and the highest is $179.43 million. Kadant posted sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $720.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.63. 36,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kadant has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

